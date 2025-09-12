Shubman Gill Shares Reasons Behind His Fondness For Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Cheekily Brings Peaky Blinders Reference: 'I Was So Locked In...'

Months after the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, India's Test captain Shubman Gill revealed his favourite stadium in England by bringing in a famous TV series, Peaky Blinders' reference.

Shubman Gill led the Indian Cricket Team in their tour of England, with which they kick off their voyage in the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship.

In the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, Shubman Gill displayed a stupendous performance, scoring 754 runs from 10 innings, at an average of 75.40. The 26-year-old was also the highest run-scorer in the five-match Test series against the Three Lions.

Shubman Gill Reveals His Favourite Cricket Ground In England

While speaking in a video released on Apple Music's official YouTube channel, Shubman Gill revealed that the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham is now his favourite stadium because he made his highest Test score there. The 26-year-old further added that Peaky Blinders is also his favourite TV show, so it's his favourite.

“I would say Birmingham now because my highest Test score is there. So, Birmingham, my all-time favourite uh TV show is Peaky Blinders. So, Birmingham,” Shubman Gill said.

India clinched a historic 336-run win over England at Edgbaston in the second Test match of the series. It was also India's first Test victory in Birmingham.

During the second Test match of the series, Shubman Gill played a 269-run knock from 387 balls at a strike rate of 69.50 in the first inning. During the second inning, Gill again scored 161 runs from 162 balls at a strike rate of 99.38, helping the visitors clinch a commanding victory over the Three Lions.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 ended in a draw, after India conquered Edgbaston and the Oval. Meanwhile, England sealed wins at Headingley and Lord's. The fourth Test match in Manchester ended in a draw.

Shubman Gill's Stats In Test Cricket

Shubman Gill made his Test debut in 2020 against Australia in Melbourne. In the long-format, the 26-year-old played 37 matches and 69 innings, scoring 2647 runs at an average of 41.35, and a strike rate of 61.42. He hammered nine centuries and seven fifties in the red-ball cricket for India.