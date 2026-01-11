'He Retired Too Early': Former Great Delivers Candid Take on Virat Kohli's Retirement from Test Cricket

Former South Africa pacer Allan Donald has delivered a significant take on Virat Kohli's Test retirement. He admits to missing the famed Indian cricketer in the red-ball arena and that he is built like a machine.

After retiring from red-ball cricket, Virat Kohli made his comeback to India in the one-day format. Following two successive dots against Australia, Kohli rose like a phoenix from the ashes, delivering consecutive centuries and match-winning knocks in the format.

Kohli has stepped down from Test and T20Is, with One-Day being the only format in which he is now active.

Allan Donald Makes Huge Admission On Virat Kohli

Allan Donald believes Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket was similar to AB de Villiers. The Protea cricketer had called time on Tests in 2018 at the age of 34. While many believe he stepped down from red-ball cricket early on, Donald claims there is no doubt Kohli will feature in the 2027 World Cup.

The former Protea legend also admits no player possesses the hunger like Virat Kohli in the game.

“If there is one batter who is going to get close to Sachin Tendulkar, it would be Virat Kohli. I don’t think I have ever seen a hunger in a player like Virat. I’ve got massive respect for him. He is just a machine. I actually miss him. I miss him in the Test match arena.

"I still think he’s almost like an AB. You think he’s retired too early. But, no doubt we will see him in the white-ball arena and in the 2027 World Cup as well,” Allan Donald said to ANI.

Virat Kohli, Team India Now In One-Day Action In Vadodara

From international cricket to domestic action, Virat Kohli has been displaying finesse and flair everywhere he performs. The Indian cricketer was instrumental during the South Africa ODIs, scoring two consecutive centuries and a match-winning 65* against the Proteas Men and sealing a 2-1 series win.