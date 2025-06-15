'Always There For You': Former India Batter Shikhar Dhawan Pens Down Emotional Note For His Son Zoraver On Father's Day

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, on Sunday, June 15th, wrote a heartfelt note for his son Zoraver on Father's Day, saying that he will always stand there for his little one.

Earlier this year, in an interview with ANI, Shikhar Dhawan revealed that he has not seen his son for the past two years since he has blocked by his wife from everywhere.

"It's been two years since I saw my son. It's been a year since we talked. Because I'm blocked from everywhere. Of course, it's difficult. But... You learn to live with it, and I miss him. But again, I talk to him spiritually. I feel like I'm talking to my son every day. I'm hugging him," Shikhar Dhawan said to ANI earlier in 2025.

The former cricketer and his former wife, Ayesha Mukherjee, parted ways in October 2023 following a failed marriage.

Shikhar Dhawan Shares Emotional Post For His Son Zoraver

On Sunday, June 15th, Shikhar Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle and wrote an emotional post, wishing himself on Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day to me. Always there for you #Zoraver, waiting with lots of love for you," Shikhar Dhawan wrote on his Instagram story.

Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram story for his son Zoraver on Father's Day. Image: Instagra,/@shikhardofficial (Screengrab)

Shikhar Dhawan's Stats With The Indian Cricket Team

On his professional front, Shikhar Dhawan had been a stunning opener for Team India. Dhawan made his debut in the Indian Cricket Team in 2010 against Australia in the ODI format. Following that, the 39-year-old played 167 50-over matches, scoring 6793 runs at a strike rate of 91.35.

The left-handed batter made his debut in T20I against the West Indies in 2011. Following that, he scored 1759 runs after playing 68 matches at a strike rate of 126.36.