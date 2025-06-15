Days After WTC 2025 Final, Former RCB Star Hits Out At Delhi Franchise: 'There Were Lots Of Poisonous Characters'

Updated 15 June 2025 at 18:28 IST
AB de Villiers has remained an iconic figure in international cricket. The former RCB star retired from international cricket in 2028 and went on to play his last IPL match in 2021.
De Villiers only played for Delhi Daredevils ( Now Delhi Capitals) and RCB in IPL history, but never managed to lift the title in his stupendous career. The former South Africa star had a brilliant couple of weeks as he witnessed both RCB and the Proteas ending their prolonged title drought. RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in Ahmedabad to lay their hand on the coveted IPL title.
In a recent interaction with Cricket.com, the 41-year-old revealed the Delhi Daredevils side had a lot of poisonous characters.
He said, "I would hate to give you names. Burning people, you know. But the Delhi Daredevils were in shambles. I mean, it was. There were lots of poisonous characters in that side.
"Lots of legends. So it's such a bittersweet moment for me because I speak... I remember it fondly. And some of the highlights of my life and career was there, spending time with Glenn McGrath and Daniel Vettori."
Also Read: Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald Offers A Crucial Update On Marnus Labuschagne's Test Future: 'He Can Underpin That Batting Order'
De Villiers was in the stands at Lord's as he saw history unravel at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Temba Bavuma's South Africa got the better of Australia to lay their hands on their first ICC title after 27 years. It happened to be a low-scoring affair as neither team could manage to get past the 300-run barrier. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi's fiery spells restricted Australia to a paltry 207, leaving the Proteas a 282-run target. Despite losing two early wickets, Aiden Markram's 8th Test century set up the platform, while Temba Bavuma's resilient knock despite his hamstring pull received severe accolades.
Published 15 June 2025 at 18:28 IST