AB de Villiers has remained an iconic figure in international cricket. The former RCB star retired from international cricket in 2028 and went on to play his last IPL match in 2021.

Ab de Villiers Opens Up On His Delhi Daredevils Spell

De Villiers only played for Delhi Daredevils ( Now Delhi Capitals) and RCB in IPL history, but never managed to lift the title in his stupendous career. The former South Africa star had a brilliant couple of weeks as he witnessed both RCB and the Proteas ending their prolonged title drought. RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in Ahmedabad to lay their hand on the coveted IPL title.

In a recent interaction with Cricket.com, the 41-year-old revealed the Delhi Daredevils side had a lot of poisonous characters.

He said, "I would hate to give you names. Burning people, you know. But the Delhi Daredevils were in shambles. I mean, it was. There were lots of poisonous characters in that side.

"Lots of legends. So it's such a bittersweet moment for me because I speak... I remember it fondly. And some of the highlights of my life and career was there, spending time with Glenn McGrath and Daniel Vettori."

South Africa Got The Better of Australia In WTC Final