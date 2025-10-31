Alyssa Healy's Honest Take On India vs South Africa Women's World Cup Final: 'A New Winner Will Help The Global Game Massively'

There will be a new Women's World Cup winner on Sunday at DY Patil Stadium. India recorded a famous win over Australia to set up a final meeting with South Africa in the World Cup.

Alyssa Healy Opens Up On India vs South Africa World Cup Final

Riding on Phoebe Litchfield's maiden World Cup century, the Aussies piled up a huge 338 runs on the board. Despite losing Alyssa Healy early in the match, the Aussies looked no short of confident and were on course for 350+. But Indian bowlers struck in quick succession, and then a Jemimah Rodrigues masterclass spoiled Australia's party.

Alyssa Healy believes a new World Cup winner will help the game to grow. Neither India nor South Africa have lifted the ODI World Cup yet.

She said at the post-match press conference, “To see a new winner is going to do wonders for the, for the game. To see how well it's been supported here in India, first and foremost, I think it's great for them to be able to have the opportunity to play it at home in front of home fans in an ODI World Cup final is going to be really special for them."

Jemimah Rodrigues Masterclass At DY Patil

India had a stuttering start as both the openers, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, went back to the dressing room very cheaply. But it was Jemimah and captain Harmanpreet Kaur who steadied the ship. They forged a 167-run partnership to set up the stage for a fiery run chase. Jemimah struck her third ODI century while Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma also came up with quickfire cameos as India chased down a record total in the second Women's World Cup semifinal.

