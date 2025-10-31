Updated 31 October 2025 at 14:14 IST
Why Are India And Australia Players Wearing Black Armbands In 2nd T20I Match At MCG?
Both Indian and Australian players are wearing black armbands in the 2nd T20I match at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
TIndia take on australia in the 2nd T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. The first match was washed out due to rain and both teams will want to start afresh on a winning note.
India And Australia Paid Tributes To Ben Austin
Just before the start of the match both set of players paid a tribute to Ben Austin, who passed away after being struck in the head by a ball during a training session. The player are also wearing black arm bands and a moment of silence was observed.
In the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal too both Indian and Australian players wore black arm bands to honour the 17 year old's memory.
Cricket Australia had issued a statemen t on Friday.
“At approximately 15 minutes before play, both teams will stand with match officials and representatives from Ben’s Cricket Clubs, Cricket Victoria, and Cricket Australia on field."
Coming to the match Australia won the toos and decided to bowl first. India have kept the same team but Australia have made one change with Matt Short replacing Josh Philippe. Australia sealed the ODI series 2-1 and with an eye on the T20 World Cup they woul definitely want to build up by showing their T20I might against the defending champions.
India Playing XI
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia Playing XI
Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.
