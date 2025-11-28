Updated 28 November 2025 at 09:28 IST
Alyssa Healy Went Unsold at WPL Auction; DC, UPW, RCB Coaches Explain Reason Behind Shocking Move
WPL Auction: Not many would have expected Australian captain Alyssa Healy would go unsold at the mega auction, but it did happen.
- Cricket
WPL Auction: One of the biggest shocks of the Women's Premier League mega auction was Australian captain Alyssa Healy going unsold. While speculations were rife over why she had no backers, coaches from various franchises have now revealed the thought behind the move.
While Delhi Capitals coach Jonathan Batty admitted that Healy was part of their plans initially, she reckoned it was the flexibility that did not work in the latter's favour and hence she did not get a bid.
On the other hand, Warriorz coach Abhishek Nayar labeled it as 'shocking' and reckoned the reason behind the move could have been that franchises have a limit of foreign players and most prefer allrounders in the format.
‘Tough situation for someone of her stature’
"Alyssa Healy going unsold was surprising for different reasons," Nayar said after the auction ended.
He added: "When you're allowed only four overseas players [in the XI], your options are limited, and many teams prefer all-rounders in their set-up. It's a tough situation for someone of her stature."
Anya Shrubsole, RCB's assistant coach, admitted that Healy was not fitting into their combination.
Healy's Shock Auction
The Australian captain brings a lot to the table and hence she not getting picking is shocking. Apart from leading successful teams in the past, she is a premier opening batter and a wicketkeeper as well. Apart from that, she brings a lot of experience as well. She has featured in the WPL in the past for UP Warriorz. In 17 matches in the WPL for the UP Warriorz across two seasons, she has amassed 428 runs at an average of 26.75 and a strike-rate of 130.49. The wicketkeeper-batter scored three fifties during this time.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 28 November 2025 at 09:24 IST