Alyssa Healy Went Unsold at WPL Auction; DC, UPW, RCB Coaches Explain Reason Behind Shocking Move

WPL Auction: One of the biggest shocks of the Women's Premier League mega auction was Australian captain Alyssa Healy going unsold. While speculations were rife over why she had no backers, coaches from various franchises have now revealed the thought behind the move.

While Delhi Capitals coach Jonathan Batty admitted that Healy was part of their plans initially, she reckoned it was the flexibility that did not work in the latter's favour and hence she did not get a bid.

On the other hand, Warriorz coach Abhishek Nayar labeled it as 'shocking' and reckoned the reason behind the move could have been that franchises have a limit of foreign players and most prefer allrounders in the format.

‘Tough situation for someone of her stature’

"Alyssa Healy going unsold was surprising for different reasons," Nayar said after the auction ended.

He added: "When you're allowed only four overseas players [in the XI], your options are limited, and many teams prefer all-rounders in their set-up. It's a tough situation for someone of her stature."

Anya Shrubsole, RCB's assistant coach, admitted that Healy was not fitting into their combination.

