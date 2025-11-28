Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Addition Gives Gautam Gambhir's Side Edge vs South Africa in ODIs?

Ind vs SA: Following the whitewash in the two-match Test series versus South Africa, the hosts would look to get their white-ball leg off to a winning start - just to set the template. And two men who can hand back India the advantage are Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli - and they are proven customers who have done it for years. Rohit and Kohli have already retired from the Test and T20I formats and are only active in the ODIs.

AURA of RoKo is Back!

The two have clearly stated in Australia recently after the third and final ODI at SCG that they wish to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup. With that being their goal, India would benefit in the upcoming three-match ODI series. In this article, we explain why India would start slight favourites against SA in the ODI series.

Why RoKo Would Give Advantage to Hosts

Rohit and Kohli would bring a lot to the table apart from their vast experience of playing in Indian conditions. It will be their match-winning mindset that they would bring to the dressing-room, that would be important now after the shambolic show in the Tests. As seniors, they would speak with the rest of the players during the one week they would be part of the side and that should help. With them in the dressing-room, the confidence is bound to be high. They have led India in the past and that should help KL Rahul, who too is not new to the role.

All in all, it will be a mouthwatering contest between the two sides in the ODIs.