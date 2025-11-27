WPL Auction 2026: UP Warriorz Secure Pratika Rawal, Gujarat Giants Take Rajaswari Gayakwad



Pratika Rawal's name came up in the bid once again after being ignored in the second set of the accelerated list. However, this time, the player secured a bidder as UP Warriorz seized the opportunity and took the player for Rs 50 Lakh.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants bid for Rajeshwari Gaekwad and secured the player for Rs 40 Lakh. She was followed by D Hemalatha, who was sold to RCB for an amount of Rs 30 Lakh, while Siyali Satghare remained unsold. The last player of the day was Ayushi Soni, who was sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 30 Lakh.

Pratika Rawal's Performance At The 2025 ODI World Cup

Rawal became one of India's standout performers at the 2025 ODI World Cup. She scored 308 runs and finished fourth on the Tournament run charts behind Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana, and Ashleigh Gardner.

However, the player's campaign was cut short due to an injury, as she suffered ankle and knee damage against Bangladesh while fielding. The player had to be stretchered off the field by the Indian medical camp. Due to her injury, Rawal missed the final and semi-finals against South Africa and Australia, respectively.

Pratika Rawal's Journey