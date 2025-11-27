Updated 27 November 2025 at 21:29 IST
WPL Auction 2026: UP Warriorz Secure Pratika Rawal, Gujarat Giants Take Rajaswari Gayakwad
UP Warriorz bought Pratika Rawal for Rs 50 lakh after the player was left unsold initially.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Pratika Rawal's name came up in the bid once again after being ignored in the second set of the accelerated list. However, this time, the player secured a bidder as UP Warriorz seized the opportunity and took the player for Rs 50 Lakh.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants bid for Rajeshwari Gaekwad and secured the player for Rs 40 Lakh. She was followed by D Hemalatha, who was sold to RCB for an amount of Rs 30 Lakh, while Siyali Satghare remained unsold. The last player of the day was Ayushi Soni, who was sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 30 Lakh.
Pratika Rawal's Performance At The 2025 ODI World Cup
Rawal became one of India's standout performers at the 2025 ODI World Cup. She scored 308 runs and finished fourth on the Tournament run charts behind Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana, and Ashleigh Gardner.
However, the player's campaign was cut short due to an injury, as she suffered ankle and knee damage against Bangladesh while fielding. The player had to be stretchered off the field by the Indian medical camp. Due to her injury, Rawal missed the final and semi-finals against South Africa and Australia, respectively.
Pratika Rawal's Journey
The player first gained attention in 2021, when she struck at 161 off 155 balls to power Delhi into the knockout stages of the domestic One-Day competition. Additionally, she captained Delhi in 2024 to the Under-23 T20 Trophy final. Notably, with 182 runs, Rawal finished as her team's second-highest run scorer.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 27 November 2025 at 21:29 IST