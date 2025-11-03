Updated 3 November 2025 at 22:37 IST
Amanjot Kaur Claims Best Fielder Medal After Team India's Remarkable Women's World Cup 2025 Triumph
Amanjot Kaur received the best fielder medal for her contribution in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025.
Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India clinched a dominating 52-run win over South Africa in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on November 2.
Shafali Verma was named the 'Player of the Match' for her 87-run knock from 78 balls at a strike rate of 111.54 in the first innings. She hammered seven fours and two sixes during her time on the crease.
Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma was rewarded with the 'Player of the Tournament' title after she ended the marquee event as the highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps from nine matches at a bowling average of 20.41. In the summit clash, Deepti picked up five wickets, which helped India clinch a win.
Apart from Shafali and Deepti, there was another player who played a crucial role while fielding, and it was Amanjot Kaur.
Amanjot Kaur's Stunning Performance While Fielding Gets Rewarded
It was Amanjot Kaur's blinder catch that dismissed the dangerous Laura Wolvaardt. The South African captain became a threat to the Indians. However, Amanjot spectacularly changed the momentum of the game, and India took control over the Proteas.
At the beginning of the second innings, Amanjot Kaur caught the eye after her fiery direct throw, which dismissed Tazmin Brits. Amanjot's contributions in the field didn't go unnoticed, and later, after the match, the 25-year-old was rewarded with the 'Best Fielder' medal.
India batter Jemimah Rodrigues handed over the medal to Amanjot after the end of the trophy distribution.
BCCI Women took to their official X handle and shared the clip of Team India's last fielding medal ceremony at the Women's World Cup 2025.
"You didn't just take that catch, you caught the World Cup. Dressing room BTS of #TeamIndia's last and most special fielding medal ceremony of #CWC25," BCCI Women wrote on X while sharing the video.
Amanjot Kaur's Numbers In Women's ODIs
Amanjot Kaur played her maiden Women's ODI match in 2023 against Bangladesh. Since then, she has played 16 ODIs, scoring 244 runs at an average of 22.18 and a strike rate of 77.47. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old also bagged 19 wickets from 16 50-over innings.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 3 November 2025 at 22:37 IST