Himachal Pradesh Government Announces Cash Reward For Pacer Renuka Singh Following India's Historic Women's World Cup Victory

Women's World Cup 2025: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for fast-bowler Renuka Singh after India's sensational win at the Women's World Cup 2025 final.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India went on to lift their maiden Women's World Cup trophy after beating South Africa in the final by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.

Himachal Pradesh CM Announces Cash Reward For Renuka Singh

While speaking to the media, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu showered praise on the Indian Women's Cricket Team player for creating history after winning the World Cup 2025.

Advertisement

CM Sukhu also hailed Renuka Singh, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, for her contributions in the summit clash. He also announced that a cash reward of Rs. 1 crore would be given to Renuka Singh from the Himachal Pradesh government for bringing glory to the state.

"Yesterday, the daughters of our country created history by winning the World Cup. A daughter from Himachal Pradesh also played in the World Cup, Renuka Singh Thakur, and she performed well yesterday... On this auspicious occasion, I announce that I am giving Rs 1 crore to her. She has brought glory to Himachal...," CM Sukhu said while speaking to the media, as quoted by ANI.

Advertisement

Renuka Singh's Stats In Women's ODIs

In the final match against South Africa, Renuka Singh failed to pick up wickets, but she managed to deliver an economical spell. The 29-year-old conceded just eight runs in her eight-over spell at an economy rate of 3.50. In the Women's World Cup 2025, Renuka Singh played six matches and six innings, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 4.02 and a bowling average of 60.33.