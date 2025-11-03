Updated 3 November 2025 at 21:45 IST
Himachal Pradesh Government Announces Cash Reward For Pacer Renuka Singh Following India's Historic Women's World Cup Victory
The Himachal Pradesh Government has announced a cash reward for fast bowler Renuka Singh following India's maiden Women's World Cup glory.
Women's World Cup 2025: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for fast-bowler Renuka Singh after India's sensational win at the Women's World Cup 2025 final.
Harmanpreet Kaur-led India went on to lift their maiden Women's World Cup trophy after beating South Africa in the final by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.
Himachal Pradesh CM Announces Cash Reward For Renuka Singh
While speaking to the media, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu showered praise on the Indian Women's Cricket Team player for creating history after winning the World Cup 2025.
CM Sukhu also hailed Renuka Singh, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, for her contributions in the summit clash. He also announced that a cash reward of Rs. 1 crore would be given to Renuka Singh from the Himachal Pradesh government for bringing glory to the state.
"Yesterday, the daughters of our country created history by winning the World Cup. A daughter from Himachal Pradesh also played in the World Cup, Renuka Singh Thakur, and she performed well yesterday... On this auspicious occasion, I announce that I am giving Rs 1 crore to her. She has brought glory to Himachal...," CM Sukhu said while speaking to the media, as quoted by ANI.
Renuka Singh's Stats In Women's ODIs
In the final match against South Africa, Renuka Singh failed to pick up wickets, but she managed to deliver an economical spell. The 29-year-old conceded just eight runs in her eight-over spell at an economy rate of 3.50. In the Women's World Cup 2025, Renuka Singh played six matches and six innings, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 4.02 and a bowling average of 60.33.
Renuka Singh played her maiden Women's ODI match in 2022 against New Zealand. Since then, the 29-year-old has played 27 matches and took 41 wickets at an economy rate of 4.83.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 3 November 2025 at 21:26 IST