'Doesn’t Have The Batsmanship': Ambati Rayudu Sets The Record Straight On Rishabh Pant's Poor Run In IPL 2025 With Big Remark

IPL 2025: The 'Price Tag' factor is talked about quite a lot as far as the Indian Premier League is concerned and the latest player to fall victim to it is none other than Rishabh Pant. Problems are at plenty for Pant. He is underperforming, his team is undeperforming and there is no one else to blame for it. Lucknow arrived in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the IPL as one of the favourites, but they haven't quite lived up to the expectations.

The biggest talking point about Lucknow's dismal campaign has been the flop show form Rishabh Pant so far. The southpaw is being heavily scrutimnized for his below par batting display. Last year, Rishabh Pant became the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League and great things were expected out of him, but his condition with the bat continues to worsen and Lucknow's playoff hopes hang by a piece of thread as of now.

Ambati Rayudu Analyzes Pant's Batting Woes

After releasing KL Rahul, the Lucknow Super Giants procured the services of Rishabh Pant for INR 27 crore. Pant was a part of India's T20 World Cup team, but it seems as if he is losing the plot in white ball cricket. Former Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians player Ambati Rayudu recently opened up on the problems that Rishabh is facing and what his ideal batting position should be.

'I think more than anything it’s just the clarity of what he wants to do because Pant ideally for me is an opener in white-ball cricket, because in the middle order he has not been great. I know he loves playing in the middle but he doesn’t have the batsmanship that is required or the skill set. Maybe he has the skillset, but not the mindset to execute that', said Ambati Rayudu

Rishabh Pant's Performances In IPL 2025 So Far

18 runs off 17 balls against Punjab Kings

4 runs off 2 balls against Mumbai Indians

0 run off 2 balls against Delhi Capitals

3 runs off 9 balls against Rajasthan Royals

63 runs off 49 balls against Chennai Super Kings

21 off 18 balls against Gujarat Titans

Did Not Bat against Kolkata Knight Riders

2 runs off 6 balls against Mumbai Indians

2 runs off 5 balls against Punjab Kings

15 runs off 15 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dissecting Lucknow's Playoff Scenario