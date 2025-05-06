MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2025? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Provides Sensational Update Ahead of KKR Clash

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni would have the spotlight on him when he walks out for the toss at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 7 (Wednesday). Will it be Dhoni's last appearance at the iconic venue? Is this Dhoni's last season at the IPL ? Many questions would be doing the rounds and speculations would be rife around Dhoni.

Ahead of the clash between Kolkata and Chennai, the CEO of the Super Kings franchise, Kasi Viswanathan provided clarity on Dhoni's future at the IPL. Revealing that the franchise would focus on younger talent going forward, Viswanathan admitted that the final call of retirement would remain with Dhoni.

"They are very talented young players. Going ahead, we will also focus on youth," said Viswanathan in an interaction with Rev Sports.

Viswanathan said this as CSK have often been labelled as the ‘dad’s army' for their tendency to back experience. With five IPL titles in their kitty, CSK is one of the most successful franchises in the history of IPL. 2025 has been an year to forget, CSK would certainly love to bounce back stronger next season. But will Dhoni be a part of the yellow brigade, the suspense around that will remain.

'It’s MS Dhoni's call'

"It’s MS Dhoni's call, we will never tell him anything. If he takes a decision, he will inform us. He hasn’t told us anything," Viswanathan added.

How CSK Have Fared in IPL 2025