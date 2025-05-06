Will Nationwide Mock Security Drills on May 7 in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack Affect KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match in Kolkata?

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the Narendra Modi -led Indian government has decided to carry out nationwide security mock drills on May 7. This is a decision that was taken by the by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)'s May 5 directive that is aimed at preparing civilians, students, and institutions for a potential war scenario. It includes training in crash blackouts, evacuation rehearsals, and camouflaging critical installations.

Will Nationwide Security Mock Drill Affect KKR vs CSK?

Now, the question is - will it affect the Indian Premier League 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings? In light of the escalated military preparedness and civil defence exercises, it is understood that the security in and around the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is set to be beefed up further.

Meanwhile, Chennai are already knocked out of the playoff race, while defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are still in it. Kolkata need to win their remaining games to stand a realistic chance of sneaking through to the playoff. Kolkata won their last game against Delhi by a run. They would like to continue the winning momentum.

Dhoni's Last Appearance at Eden in IPL?