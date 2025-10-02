Amelia Kerr Sets New Benchmark In New Zealand Women's Cricket, Achieves Remarkable Milestone In ODIs During Women's World Cup 2025

Women's World Cup 2025: Australia conceded a 89-run defeat against New Zealand in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Wednesday, October 1.

Australian batting all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was named the 'Player of the Match' following her blitz knock in the first inning.

Amelia Kerr Etches In Record Books

But despite losing the match, New Zealand bowling all-rounder Amelia Kerr scripted history and etched her name in the record books. The New Zealand spinner became the third-highest wicket-taker for the Kiwis in the Women's ODIs.

Kerr has 101 wickets from 78 ODIs and 67 innings, at an economy rate of 4.6 and a bowling average of 29.69 after making her 50-over debut for New Zealand in 2016 against Pakistan. As of now, the 24-year-old Kiwi all-rounder has bagged only one five-wicket haul in the 50-over format.

Currently, Lea Tahuhu is the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand with 118 wickets in 97 innings. Sophie Devine holds the second spot on the chart with 107 wickets in 127 wickets.

During the Women's World Cup 2025 clash against Australia, Amelia Kerr bagged two wickets in her 10-over spell, conceding 54 runs at an economy rate of 5.40. In the second inning, Kerr played a 33-run knock from 56 balls at a strike rate of 58.93. She also slammed five fours during her time on the crease.

Kiwi Skipper Sophie Devine's Century Goes In Vain

Recapping the match between Australia and New Zealand, the Aussies won the toss and opted to bat. Ashleigh Gardner's 115-run knock from 83 balls helped Australia put 326 on the scoreboard.

Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu led the Kiwi bowling attack with their three-wicket hauls in the first inning.

During the run chase, Sophie Devine played a captain's knock, scoring 112 runs from 112 balls. But it was not enough for the Kiwis to clinch a win in the game.