India Boycotts Cricket With Pakistan, Refuse to Play World Championship of Legends 2025 Semi-Final

Updated 30 July 2025 at 21:46 IST
The World Championship of Legends, an exhibition tournament featuring retired cricketers was set to see an India vs Pakistan match in the semi-finals. However, India Champions have declined to play against Pakistan Champions in the semifinals of the WCL 2025 in Birmingham, sources have told Republic.
The decision comes from their refusal to face off against Pakistan Champions in the group-stage clash as well, which led to the cancellation of the scheduled match-up.
After the horrifying Pahalgam terrorist attack, there have been calls to cut off all ties with Pakistan. India's relations with the cross-border neighbours have been tense over the years due to geopolitical tensions, with the attacks in Pahalgam just the latest in a long line of terrorist attacks on Indian soil.
As a counter-response to the attacks, India launched Operation Sindoor which destroyed terrorist launch pads with precision strikes to demolish the terror infrastructure that exists across the LOC and inside Pakistan.
Calls have been made for India to end the remaining cricketing ties with Pakistan after the abominable incident, which cost several innocent lives. This includes the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which sees India and Pakistan grouped together.
Amid the outrage, sources have said that the India Champions have refused to play against the Pakistan Champions in the WCL 2025 semifinals.
India and Pakistan had qualified for the semifinals at the WCL 2025. The Indian Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, picked up a dramatic five-wicket win over the West Indies Champions to secure a spot.
Pakistan, on the other hand, has delivered a consistent performance throughout the series, securing a place in the semifinals.
If the India Champions do not play against Pakistan in the semifinal, they could be eliminated from the competition via forfeit and Pakistan may advance into the final.
The second semifinal will take place between the Australia Champions & South Africa Champions on July 31, determining the season's finalist.
The organizers are now in a peculiar position, and they are yet to make a move after India Champions have reportedly refused to face Pakistan.
