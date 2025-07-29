BCCI Can Afford to Boycott India-Pakistan Match at Asia Cup 2025; Still Qualify For Super Four

India vs Pakistan: The Indian team is scheduled to play arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in the United Arab Emirates at the Asia Cup 2025. But, will the game happen amid all the existing political tension between the two nations following the Pahalgam attack. In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, India cancelled their World Championships of Legends match with Pakistan Champions recently at Birmingham. As per reports, the BCCI cannot give a walkover as it is not a bilateral tournament.

In case they still decide to give a walkover, they would stand to gift points to Pakistan. Would they want that? But again, they would have to take into account the sentiments of the citizens of India.

Can BCCI Forfeit Asia Cup 2025 Match vs Pakistan?

The BCCI can actually forfeit the match against Pakistan and yet manage to qualify for the Super Four. The Indian team is scheduled to play their tournament opener against the United Arab Emirates. In that game, they would start overwhelming favourites. Also, in their last league game, they take on Oman. Team India are well-equipped to beat them. If they can win two out of three games, and considering Pakistan make it three out of three - both teams still qualify for the Super Four stage.

In fact, even if India forfeit the match against Pakistan, the Men in Green would still have to beat UAE and Oman. And given the unpredictability around them, it will certainly not be a walk in the park.

Asia Cup 2025