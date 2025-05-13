Amid Captaincy Debate, Moeen Ali Addresses Shubman Gill's Leadership Skills: 'They've Still Got A Very Very Good Captain'

Ahead of the England Test series, Rohit Sharma's retirement has created a major leadership vacuum for the Indian Cricket Team. The 38-year-old took to social media to announce he is hanging up his boots in red-ball cricket.

India will take on England in a five-match Test series, which will also mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle. India crashed out of the WTC following a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Australia and they will be adamant to get their hands on that coveted trophy which has eluded them so far.

Shubman Gill Backed To Lead Indian Team

Picking up the captain would be a tricky choice. Shubman Gill is reportedly being considered to succeed Rohit Sharma in the long format. Gill has already been the vice-captain in the limited over format, and now Moeen Ali has backed the player to be the next Indian Test captain.

In an interaction with Sky Sports, he said, "I think it will be Shubman Gill. Ideally they (BCCI) would want Jasprit Bumrah to captain because he is a very good captain, a good leader who has done it before. But because of his injury record he might not be able to last the whole series, I think they'll give it (captaincy) to somebody who's done decently so far in Test cricket. Gill leads Gujarat Titans in IPL, so they've still got a very, very good captain, inexperienced yes but a good captain and good brain, but it'll be a challenge (in England conditions)."

Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be In The Captaincy Conversation