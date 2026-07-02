Sri Lanka Cricket Confirms Schedule For Two Match Test Series vs India, Check Timing And Venues Here

India will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed. Shubman Gill and Co. will head to the island nation next month to take part in the two-match Test series, which is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

The first Test match will be held at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15-19, while the 2nd Test match will be played at SSC Colombo from August 23-27. India thrashed Afghanistan in a one-off Test match recently, but that wasn't a part of the WTC cycle 2025-27.

Indian Cricket team are currently 5th in the WTC standings.

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