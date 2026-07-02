Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Sri Lanka Cricket Confirms Schedule For Two Match Test Series vs India, Check Timing And Venues Here

Sri Lanka Cricket Confirms Schedule For Two Match Test Series vs India, Check Timing And Venues Here

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series in August, Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed.

Anirban Sarkar
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
Indian cricketers celebrate against Afghanistan
Indian cricketers celebrate against Afghanistan | Image: BCCI

India will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed. Shubman Gill and Co. will head to the island nation next month to take part in the two-match Test series, which is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

The first Test match will be held at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15-19, while the 2nd Test match will be played at SSC Colombo from August 23-27. India thrashed Afghanistan in a one-off Test match recently, but that wasn't a part of the WTC cycle 2025-27.

Indian Cricket team are currently 5th in the WTC standings.

Advertisement

(More To Follow)

Advertisement
Published By:
 Anirban Sarkar
Published On: