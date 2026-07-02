WATCH | Virat Kohli Trains With Sanjay Bangar in Alibaug Ahead of ODI Series vs England

India vs England: Virat Kohli is back to training. Kohli, who is regarded as the best white-ball cricketer of the generation, was spotted training with former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar in Alibaug. Kohli has been a proven match-winner for over a decade and is still very relevant to Indian cricket. Kohli had a brief session where he looked to get in the groove ahead of the series. The clip of Kohli at training has surfaced on social space and fans are liking it. Here is the viral clip.

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For the unversed, Kohli is active in only the ODIs, as he has called it a day from the other two formats. He would be back to playing competitive cricket in England.

The 50-over leg will begin on July 14 Edgbaston with subsequent matches in Cardiff (July 16) and Lord’s (July 19).

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India ODI squad for England tour: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.

Is Kohli Fit?

Kohli, who sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad, will be available for the series only after obtaining the necessary fitness clearance, the BCCI announced in its statement. Going by the latest clip, it is clear that he has recovered from the hamstring issue and is fit to play. It needs to be noted that despite left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal impressing with his second ODI century against Afghanistan in Chennai, he has been omitted from the side upon Kohli’s return.

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