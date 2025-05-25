Amid IPL Retirement Rumours, CSK Stalwart MS Dhoni Keeps Fans Guessing: 'Not Saying I'm Coming Back'

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni opened up on his retirement rumours from the Indian Premier League, and kept the fans guessing.

In the mid-2025 edition of the IPL, MS Dhoni became the Super Kings' captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an elbow injury, which ruled him out of the remaining matches of the season.

CSK End IPL 2025 Voyage With A Win

CSK ended their IPL 2025 run on a high note with a dominating 83-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, May 25th.

For the last few seasons, MS Dhoni's retirement has become the major talking point among cricket fans.

Even after the end of the 2024 season of the IPL, the 43-year-old kept the fans guessing but returned to playing with the Chennai Super Kings in the extravagant T20 tournament.

Just like the previous few seasons, Dhoni again provided a subtle hint on his retirement from the IPL, saying that he is not confirming that the uncapped wicketkeeper-batter will be back in the 2026 edition of the IPL.

MS Dhoni Left The Cricket Fans Confused

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said that he has four to five months to decide on his future and that there's no hurry.

"It depends. Again, I would say would say the same thing: I have four-five months to decide, there's no hurry to decide what needs to be done," MS Dhoni said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

He left the fans confused with his statement following CSK's thumping win over GT on Sunday, May 25th.

"I'm not saying I'm done, I'm not saying I'm coming back. As I said, I have the luxury of time. When you have the luxury then why not think about it and then decide," he added.

The 43-year-old had a quiet season in the IPL 2025, scoring just 196 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 135.17 and has an average of 24.50.