Amid Ishan Kishan Speculation, Dhruv Jurel Addresses ODI Selection Buzz: 'No One Can Take My Hard Work'

India's Dhruv Jurel celebrates his half-century during Day 3 of the 4th Test match against England, at JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi | Image: ANI

Dhruv Jurel has been a pretty relevant name in the Indian cricket circuit of late. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper has been ever-present for India except in the 50-over format so far.

Ishan Kishan Reportedly Has Emerged As A Preferred Choice

A lot of names have been hovering on the horizon for India's upcoming ODI squad against New Zealand. With both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma entering the twilight phase of their career, the Men In Blue are bound to enter a transition phase after the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Rishabh Pant has reportedly fallen in the pecking order in the ODIs, and Ishan Kishan's recent resurgence in the domestic circuit has made him back in the reckoning for a place in the side. Kishan was already included in the T20 World Cup squad as it stands.

Kishan last played in the 2023 ODI World Cup, while Pant was involved in Gautam Gambhir's Indian coaching debut in Sri Lanka.

Dhruv Jurel Addressed ODI Selection Speculation

But Jurel's latest show with the bat has definitely provided the selectors with genuine food for thought. The Rajasthan Royals star slammed his maiden List A hundred against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has definitely presented his strong case.

In an interview with the Times of India, Jurel addressed his potential to be selected in the ODI squad.

He said, "I don’t set too many goals for myself. I focus on the process. Even before the Vijay Hazare Trophy, when I got some time, I got some time, I was batting for 4-5 hours and creating scenarios in my mind about what I can do. Whatever the result and selection may be, no one can take my hard work away from me. That’s why I work hard. It has brought me this far and will take me further."