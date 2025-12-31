Updated 31 December 2025 at 11:39 IST
Travis Head Reveals His Post-Ashes Plans: 'Looking Forward to Having a Drink With Ben Duckett'
Ashes 2025-26: Australian opener Travis Head has revealed his post-Ashes plan and it is quite an interesting one.
Ashes 2025-26: Australia have been unstoppable in the ongoing Ashes series. The hosts won the first three Tests, ensuring they retain the Urn - but after that, they lost the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. One player who has been a thorn in England's flesh is opener Travis Head. The Australian opener admitted that there is a lot of mutual respect between the two teams and also expressed his wish to have a beer with Ben Duckett after the series gets over.
‘Looking forward to having a beer with Ducky’
“There’s definitely mutual respect,” he said in comments published by The Australian newspaper on Wednesday.
“I get along with a couple of them really well. There’s some really good relationships with both teams. I’m looking forward to having a beer with Ducky (Ben Duckett). So, yeah, it’d be a nice moment. It’s obviously nice going there knowing that we’ve won the series.”
With a Test still to go, Australia lead the series 3-1 and have thus already confirmed a victory, making it the fifth consecutive Ashes.
