  • Travis Head Reveals His Post-Ashes Plans: 'Looking Forward to Having a Drink With Ben Duckett'

Updated 31 December 2025 at 11:39 IST

Travis Head Reveals His Post-Ashes Plans: 'Looking Forward to Having a Drink With Ben Duckett'

Ashes 2025-26: Australian opener Travis Head has revealed his post-Ashes plan and it is quite an interesting one.

Ankit Banerjee
Australia's Travis Head celebrates his century in Adelaide against England
Australia's Travis Head celebrates his century in Adelaide against England | Image: AP

Ashes 2025-26: Australia have been unstoppable in the ongoing Ashes series. The hosts won the first three Tests, ensuring they retain the Urn - but after that, they lost the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. One player who has been a thorn in England's flesh is opener Travis Head. The Australian opener admitted that there is a lot of mutual respect between the two teams and also expressed his wish to have a beer with Ben Duckett after the series gets over. 

‘Looking forward to having a beer with Ducky’

“There’s definitely mutual respect,” he said in comments published by The Australian newspaper on Wednesday. 

“I get along with a couple of them really well. There’s some really good relationships with both teams. I’m looking forward to having a beer with Ducky (Ben Duckett). So, yeah, it’d be a nice moment. It’s obviously nice going there knowing that we’ve won the series.”

With a Test still to go, Australia lead the series 3-1 and have thus already confirmed a victory, making it the fifth consecutive Ashes.

