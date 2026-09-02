Amid Ongoing Turmoil, Captain Babar Azam’s Fever Sends Pakistan Into Panic Mode Ahead Of ENG vs PAK 3rd Test

Pakistan's tour of England is turning into utter chaos. In a desperate bid to avoid a whitewash ahead of the 3rd Test, Pakistan overhauled their squad and axed several members of the squad, including coach Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Will Babar Azam Feature In ENG vs PAK 3rd Test?

It is now learned that Pakistan's crisis has further deepened as captain Babar Azam has developed a fever ahead of the third match. Team manager Naveed Akram Cheema confirmed to Geo News that the captain is suffering from fever. He also added that the cricketer is fit and there is no need to panic, as he is expected to be available for the match, which starts on September 9 in Edgbaston.

Babar had already missed the first Test match due to injury, with Salman Ali Agha chipping in as captain. He returned with scores of 8 and 6 in the 2nd Test as Pakistan inflicted a 194-run defeat on Pakistan to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Pakistan have already reshuffled their squad after the hammering in the 2nd Test match. As many as 7 players have been released, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad.

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As replacements, five uncapped players have been called up alongside Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal to the squad. As per reports, after the recent string of poor results, Misbah-ul-Haq also tendered his resignation from the Pakistan men's national selection committee, but the Pakistan Cricket Board has yet to accept his resignation.

Misbah also stepped down from his role as the batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy. Pakistan's white-ball coach Mike Hesson has also taken charge of the red-ball format.