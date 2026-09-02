BCCI Tightens Selection Policy, To Introduce Stricter Review Process For Future Squad Announcements: Report

Jasprit Bumrah returned to the T20I squad against Afghanistan after missing the Sri Lanka Test series recently. A rise in injuries for a number of players, including the premier fast bowler, has raised concerns and it is now learned that BCCI is making a new shift in its selection policies.

BCCI To Change Selection Policy

Bumrah, alongside Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy, were named in the squad. But they all have an asterisk next to their names, which explains that they will only be selected if they can prove their fitness ahead of the series, which starts on September 13 in Delhi.

As per a Cricbuzz report, BCCI is changing its stance when it comes to selection policy and will only name a player in the squad if he is assured of being 200% fit. The Centre of Excellence (CoE), headed by VVS Laxman, attracted severe criticism for their poor handling of players in the recent past and that has prompted the BCCI to change its selection criteria.

A source said, “Not just 100 per cent, but they want to be 200 per cent confident about a player's availability before releasing him.”

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There have been instances in the past when a player was named in the squad only to be ruled out and a replacement had to be named. The report also stated that Bumrah should be available for all three T20I matches against Afghanistan, to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17 respectively.

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India’s T20I Squad For Afghanistan Series