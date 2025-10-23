'Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Era Will Remain Engraved In Hearts Of Every Fan': Amid Retirement Buzz Ro-Ko Attracts Massive Praise

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future has been a subject of huge interest. They returned to the white-ball setup in the Australia tour after a prolonged spell on the sidelines following the Champions Trophy triumph.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Get Applauded For Contributions For Team India

Rohit reminded the cricketing world of his brilliance with a fine display in the 2nd ODI against Australia. He started on the slow foot but gradually gained his confidence on his way to a valiant 73 off 97 balls. His innings included seven fours and two towering sixes.

On the contrary, Virat registered consecutive ducks in ODI cricket for the first time in his career. Xavier Bartlett trapped him before the wicket, and the 36-year-old had to depart without registering a single run at Adelaide Oval.

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell believes both Rohit and Kohli's contributions will be etched forever in the hearts of Indian fans.

"As the cricketing world moves forward, new names will rise. New captains will lead. But this golden chapter - the Kohli-Rohit era - will remain engraved not just in record books but in the hearts of every fan who understood what they stood for. Kohli's passion, his refusal to settle, his belief in legacy over statistics. Rohit's elegance, his humility, and his redemption arc, which reminded us all that timing is everything - in cricket, and in life.

What they gave the game can't be fully measured in runs or centuries or wins. They gave it belief, dignity, and character - which, as Bo Bennett reminded us, is the true measure of success."

Rohit Sharma Etched A Number Of Records

Rohit also became the first Indian batter to rack up 1000 ODI runs in Ind vs AUS matches on Australian soil. He got past Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar on the elite list. Rohit has also become India's 3rd highest run scorer in the ODI format after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.