Amid Rift Rumours In Indian Dressing Room, India Fast Bowler Sets The Record Straight: 'Everyone Is Happy'

Team India speedster Harshit Rana has cleared the air over the dressing room environment being tense. The fast bowler has revealed that the dressing room environment is very happy and that the veteran cricketers are encouraging the youngsters and sharing key advice with them.

Social media has been set ablaze with claims as reports have indicated that senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not on good terms with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Harshit Rana Addresses Claims Of Dressing Room Rift Ahead Of Raipur ODI

Harshit Rana spoke out in the dressing room environment in the ongoing ODI series and said that it is great to have experienced players around. He also revealed that the team environment is 'very good.'

While the question did not directly address the rumours, Rana's remarks were enough to hint that the dressing room environment is in a good place.

"It's a big deal for me and obviously a big deal for the whole team. Because so many experienced players live with you in the field and in the dressing room. So, that environment is very good for the team.

"Because if you talk at this time, then even if you are off the field or in the dressing room, it is a happy environment for the whole team. Everyone is happy, everyone is just trying to do better," Harshit Rana said at the pre-match press conference.

The Indian fast bowler further emphasised that the senior players are providing constant support and feedback, which helps foster a positive environment and also helps the players develop naturally.

Harshit Rana Jolts SA Top-Order With Thunderous Spell

Harshit Rana pulled off a clinical spell in the series opener fixture of the One-Day series against South Africa in Ranchi. The 23-year-old cricketer pulled off a three-wicket haul and obliterated the Proteas top-order batters during his spell.

In South Africa's innings, Harshit Rana dismissed opener Ryan Rickelton and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock. Both of them were taken down for ducks. Rickelton was bowled out, while de Kock was caught behind by captain KL Rahul.