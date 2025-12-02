Updated 2 December 2025 at 18:39 IST
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma At Two Different Ends As BCCI Stares At Another Crisis Prior To IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Reports
India and South Africa will lock horns with each other in the second ODI of the series that will be played in Raipur. Virat Kohli scored his 52nd ODI century in the first ODI that was played in Ranchi
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two stalwarts, two superstars of Indian cricket, have continued to dominate the white-ball format. The two former captains registered two consecutive 100-run partnerships against quality sides such as Australia and South Africa. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma demonstrated high skills with the bat and made the art of batting look extremely easy on a tricky Ranchi wicket.
Virat Kohli scored his 52nd ODI ton as he laid a strong foundation for India to score over 340 runs. Kohli's 83rd international ton was a masterclass in how one constructs an ODI innings and accelerates at the very right time. Despite things looking all happy and okay from the outside, several reports have claimed that there is an air of discomfort in and around the Indian dressing room.
Domestic Cricket In The Spotlight In Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Last Phase
Several reports state that the relationship between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli has turned sour and there are disagreements between the two Delhi boys. According to a report in NDTV, Rohit Sharma has already confirmed his availability for the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, whereas Kohli has refused to participate in the domestic one-day tournament.
'The issue is with the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Kohli simply doesn't want to play. When Rohit is also playing, how can there be an exception for one player? And what do we tell the other players? That someone is different from all of you?', said a source as quoted by NDTV.
Problems seem to be plenty inside the Indian dressing room, but one can't deny the fact that Virat Kohli looked in some fine form and also played with a greater strike rate in the first ODI.
BCCI, Selectors And The Greater Role Of Domestic Cricket
After India's debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, it was reported that the BCCI wants its players to play domestic cricket. Right now there is no official confirmation about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's decision to participate in domestic cricket, but one can't deny the fact that both the players look in some fine touch.
