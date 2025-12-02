Hardik Pandya Makes Resounding Return From Injury, Plays Explosive Knock For Baroda In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya displayed a stupendous performance and guided Baroda to clinch a seven-wicket triumph over Punjab in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 fixture, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, December 2.

Hardik Pandya Makes Stunning Return After Recovering From Injury

Earlier, on November 29, Hardik Pandya got a clearance to play from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence after recovering from a quadricep injury. After winning the Asia Cup 2025 with Team India, Hardik Pandya was sidelined from the field for several weeks due to an injury. However, the star all-rounder played a magnificent knock on his return after recovering from injury.

Pandya's explosive knock and fiery spell with the ball will help him to get a place in the Team India T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 match against Punjab, Hardik Pandya was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 1/52 spell in the first innings and unbeaten 77-run knock from 42 balls during the run chase.

Hardik Pandya Stars As Baroda Clinch Win Over Punjab

Earlier in the match, Punjab won the toss and decided to bat against Baroda.

Abhishek Sharma led the Punjab batting with his 50-run knock from just 19 balls at a strike rate of 263.16. He hammered five fours and four sixes during his time on the crease. Anmolpreet Singh also scored 69 runs from 32 balls and led Punjab to 222 in the first innings.

Raj Limbani led the Baroda bowling attack with his three-wicket haul from a four-over spell, conceding 36 runs at an economy rate of 9.00.

During the run chase, Vishnu Solanki gave Baroda a fiery start to the game with his 43-run knock from 21 balls. But in the end, Hardik Pandya stayed unbeaten and played a 77-run knock, helping Baroda clinch a seven-wicket win over Punjab. Hardik Pandya smashed seven fours and four sixes during his time on the crease.