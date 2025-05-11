Amid Rising Tension Bangladesh To Boycott Pakistan Tour? Uncertainty Looming As BCB Reveals Stance

Bangladesh Cricket Team's upcoming tour of Pakistan has remained under deep water. Bangladesh are scheduled to visit Pakistan to take part in 5 T20I matches.

Bangladesh Yet To Take Decision On Bangladesh Tour

Bangladesh will travel to the UAE to face them in a two-match T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both matches will be played on May 17 and May 19, while the Pakistan tour is expected to start on May 25. Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed that the UAE tour will go ahead as per the plan but they are in a continuous dialogue with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In a statement, BCB stated, "As part of its continued commitment to international engagement and preparation, the Bangladesh National Team will tour the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a two-match T20 International series against the host nation as scheduled. The series is set to commence next week.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in active and ongoing discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the Bangladesh National Team's forthcoming tour of Pakistan.

"The BCB wishes to reiterate that the safety and security of its players and support staff remain the Board's highest priority. All decisions concerning the tour will be made with careful consideration of the current situation in Pakistan, ensuring they align with the best interests of the team and Bangladesh cricket."

PCB Suspended PSL For An Indefinite Period

The development came following PCB's decision to suspend the Pakistan Super League. For the first time, PCB decided to conduct the PSL alongside the IPL, but with the ongoing tension between the two countries, the PSL has been suspended for an indefinite period. Two Bangladeshi players, Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain, were involved in the PSL, and they reportedly have reached Dubai.