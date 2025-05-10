Tom Curran 'Cried Like A Baby', Daryl Mitchell Vows Never To Play Cricket In Pakistan; Bangladesh Spinner Makes Shocking Revelation About Overseas Players Taking Part In PSL 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, May 9th, announced that the remainder games of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 have been postponed.

PCB took the decision after India carried out anti-terror operations following the tragic Pahalgam Terror Attack in Kashmir on April 22nd, which killed 26 people.

Rishad Hossain Makes Big Revelation About Foreign Players Taking Part In PSL 2025

After the remaining matches of the PSL 2025 were cancelled, overseas players returned back to their respective countries. Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain made a shocking revelation about the foreign players who were taking part in the PSL 2025, saying that England allrounder Tom Curran 'cried like a baby' after learning that the airport was closed.

The Bangladesh cricketer further revealed that the New Zealand allrounder pledged not to play again in Pakistan.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Rishad Hossain said that the foreign players were 'frightened' after the rise of the cross-border escalation.

"Foreign players like Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Kushal Perera, David Wiese, Tom Curran... all of them were so frightened... Landing in Dubai, Mitchell told me that he would never go to Pakistan again, especially in this kind of scenario. Overall, they were all horrified," Rishad told Cricbuzz.

The Bangladesh spinner added that two or three people had to handle Tom Curran after he started crying like a baby at the airport.

"He (Tom Curran) went to the airport, but heard that the airport was closed. Then he started crying like a little child, so that it took two or three people to handle him," he added.

IPL 2025 Suspended With Immediate Effect For 'One Week'

Amidst cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian Premier League (IPL) too announced that the remainder matches of the 2025 season has been 'suspended' with immediate effect for 'one week'.