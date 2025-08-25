Amid Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Speculated ODI Retirement, Sachin Tendulkar Makes A Powerful Statement On Their Future Contenders

Sachin Tendulkar has made an emphatic remark about Team India's future without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the team.

The former Indian cricketer exclaimed that the team has many contenders who could step up and take their legacy forward in the game.

Rohit and Virat have been two of India's cornerstones in the game of cricket. They have pulled the team out of trouble and pushed them towards glory.

Fans of Indian cricket were left stunned with two retirements in a week. First, it was Rohit Sharma who called time on his Test career. After that, Virat Kohli retired from red-ball cricket with a social media post that sent the internet into a haywire. The Ro-Ko duo are also surrounding ODI retirement chatter ahead of the Australia ODIs.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their Test retirement right before the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Concern arose as Team India was heading to England without its top veteran stars.

However, the Shubman Gill-led Team India performed a commendable job, levelling the series 2-2 against England. A young and dynamic Indian side pulled off a miraculous win in the fifth Test to seal a historic draw.

Sachi Tendulkar does not look concerned about Rohit and Kohli's retirements. A fan had asked a similar question, and Tendulkar had a humble response.

"Virat and Rohit have made India proud on many occasions. Indian Cricket is in good hands, and they played well in England. There are many contenders to take the legacy forward," Sachin Tendulkar responded to a Reddit user during an AMA session.

Who Stepped Up On Rohit And Kohli's Spots In The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series?

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series marked significant changes after multiple players had called time on their careers. The selectors made considerable changes, naming Shubman Gill as the captain while KL Rahul featured as the opener.

Shubman Gill did a great job replacing Virat Kohli in the number four position in Tests. The Indian Test captain stood up to his promise to emerge as the best batter of the series. He acclimated effectively to the number four spot as well.

