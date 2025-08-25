Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Would be Missed by India During Asia Cup 2025? Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Makes Shocking Claim on Suryakumar Yadav

Asia Cup 2025: We are less than three weeks away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup. While the buzz is palpable, fans from across the world would certainly be missing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two stalwarts of Indian cricket retired from the format after clinching the World Cup in 2024. Now, the Indian team would compete in the Asia Cup without those two cricketers.

With the tournament nearing, a former Pakistan cricketer has made a huge statement. Former Pakistan cricketer Bazid Khan said on PTV Sports that India would miss Rohit and Kohli.

‘India will surely miss’

“Look, all these players are high-class. There isn’t anyone here you would say is not of that calibre. But the high intensity that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma brought to the game, that is something India will surely miss,” Bazid said.

He also added that Suryakumar Yadav does not get runs against Pakistan.

“Suryakumar scores runs against almost everyone but somehow against Pakistan he hasn’t been effective. Whether it is the pace attack or some other reason, it remains an issue," he added.

India Hot Favourites

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side would certainly start hot favourites in the continental tournament that starts from September 9. India play their opener on September 10 against the UAE side. And then take on arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14. For the unversed, India are also the defending champions. The summit clash would take place on September 28 in Dubai.