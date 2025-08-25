Last Moment Scrambling In BCCI For Sponsors As Govt Red Card Puts Out Dream 11

Team India: Dream11 will no longer be the Team India sponsor or be associated with the team in any capacity after the government passed the Online Gaming Bill. With Dream11 now out of the equation, the latest report claims that there are new companies eyeing to sponsor the BCCI. As per a report on NDTV, Toyota Motor Corporation and a Fintech start-up have shown the inclination to sponsor Team India.

“Toyota Motor Corporation and a Fintech start-up have all shown interest till now. However, the official tendering process has not started yet," the report stated.

What Jersey Will Team India Wear During Asia Cup 2025?

The report claims that while the jerseys for the Asia Cup 2025 with Dream11 logos have already been printed, yet they will not be used. The Dream11 officials, as per a report on The Indian Express, met BCCI CEO Hemang Amin at the board’s Mumbai office and conveyed their decision to step away.

“(Representatives of) Dream11 visited the BCCI office and informed CEO Hemang Amin that they won’t be able to continue… As a result, they won’t be the team’s sponsors for the Asia Cup. The BCCI will float a new tender soon," the report quoted a BCCI official said.

Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE