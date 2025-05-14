Amid Security Concerns, Bangladesh Cricket Board Yet To Take Call On Pakistan Tour, To Consult With Government Before Confirmation: Report

Updated May 14th 2025, 21:11 IST
Amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan, Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan is in deep waters. Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Pakistan to take part in a five-match T20I series starting from May 25.
Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to the UAE to play two T20Is on May 17 and 19. As per ESPN Cricinfo, the Bangladesh Cricket Board is now awaiting instructions from their government before confirming their availability for the five-match series. As per the original schedule, the series is expected to be held from May 25 to June 3. But with the PSL final also set to take place on June 3, PCB has sent a new schedule to BCB. As per the ESPN Cricinfo report, the series will now start on May 27 and will finish on June 5.
As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, BCB's media committee chairman, Iftekhar Rahman, said, “Once we receive official communication about the dates and venues [of the tour], we will forward it to the government. The BCB is not the decision-maker in this matter. If the government agencies and our embassy declare Pakistan safe for travel, only then will we proceed."
Both IPL and PSL have been delayed due to the aftermath of the recent escalation between the two countries. India launched “Operation Sindoor to eliminate terror camps in Pok and Pakistan and has killed over 100 terrorists in a joint operation launched by the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy. Precise hits were carried out at Rafiqui, Murid, Nur Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur, and Sialkot following the heinous terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 innocent civilian lost their lives. The Indian Government has always been adamant when it comes to eradicating cross-border terrorism and ”Operation Sindoor" has made it very evident.
