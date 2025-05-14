Legendary Scriptwriter And Lyricist Javed Akhtar Shares Heartwarming Message For Virat Kohli On His Test Retirement

Virat Kohli recently shocked the cricketing fraternity as he announced his retirement from test cricket. Virat Kohli was one of the flagbearers of test cricket and made it interesting again as the format seemed to be fading. As Virat Kohli decided to retire from test cricket, congratulations and wishes flew in from all parts of the world for the star batter. Amongst these gestures was one by Javed Akhtar. The legendary lyricist took to social media platform X (formerly twitter) to share his concerns and opinions on the retirement.

Javed Akhtar Asks Virat Kohli To Reverse His Decision

Javed Akhtar in his social media post asked Virat Kohli to reverse his decision to retire from test cricket as he believed that the batter had retired prematurely. He further stated that Virat Kohli had much more cricket left in him and he admires the batting great.

"Obviously Virat knows better but as an admirer of this great player, I am disappointed by his rather premature retirement from Test cricket. I think there is still a lot of cricket in him . I sincerely request him to reconsider his decision," said Javed Akhtar in his tweet.

Did Virat Kohli's Test Career Did Not Live Up To Expectations?

Virat Kohli is considered as the flag bearer for test cricket. Under his captaincy the Indian Cricket Team became the best test side in the world and had a successful track record in both home and away games. Virat Kohli ever since he stepped down as the captain of the test team has not been the same batter he was and his averages have gone down terribly.