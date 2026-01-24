CSK Legend MS Dhoni Back In Action, 44-Year-Old Starts Rigorous Training In Nets Ahead Of IPL 2026 | WATCH

Indian Premier League 2026: Veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is back in action ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

MS Dhoni Starts Training Ahead Of IPL 2026

The 44-year-old has started rigorous training in the nets at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Earlier on Saturday, January 24, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) took to their official social media handle and shared a clip of Dhoni getting ready before the start of nets practice.

Advertisement

JSCA secretary and former Indian cricketer Saurabh Tiwary was also present in the nets with the CSK legend.

While sharing the video, JSCA wrote, "Look who is back. Pride of JSCA: Mahendra Singh Dhoni."

Advertisement

MS Dhoni's Numbers In IPL

Dhoni has played 278 IPL matches and 242 innings, scoring 5439 runs at a strike rate of 137.45 and an average of 38.30. He has smashed 24 half-centuries in the cash-rich league.

In the 18th season of the IPL, the 44-year-old has played 14 matches and 13 innings, scoring 196 runs at a strike rate of 135.17 and an average of 24.50.

Dhoni is considered one of the most successful Indian captains of all time, with a 53.61 win percentage across 332 international matches. The 44-year-old is the only skipper to clinch three major ICC white-ball titles, 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He has also led the Super Kings to five IPL titles.

On August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket via an Instagram video.

In ODIs, he played 350 matches and 297 innings, scoring 10773 runs at a strike rate of 87.56 and an average of 50.57. He slammed 10 centuries and 73 fifties in the 50-over format for the Men in Blue.

In T20Is, Dhoni played 98 matches and 85 innings, amassing 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13 and an average of 37.60.