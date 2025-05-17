Amid Test Captaincy Debate, Former India Star Endorses Shubman Gill's Leadership Skills: 'He Has Been Fantastic As GT Captain'

Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket has opened up a new avenue for the Indian Cricket Team. Ahead of the England tour, there has been lots of debate on who should be the ideal choice to succeed the 38-year-old in red-ball cricket.

The five-match Test series will mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle. India suffered back-to-back series defeats against New Zealand and Australia and they crashed out of contention to be in the WTC final for a third consecutive time.

Gujarat Titans Star Shubman Gill's Leadership Skills Receive Praise

Shubman Gill's name has popped up as Rohit Sharma's potential successor in Test cricket. Gill has been a consistent figure for the Indian Team and has featured predominantly across the three formats over the years. He was a reserve in the 2024 T20 World Cup winning squad, while he is the designated vice-captain in the limited over format.

He has also been the driving force behind Gujarat Titans' consistent run and has led the team to the top of the table from the front. He is currently in the third position in the Orange Cap list with 508 runs in 11 games. Ahead of Gujarat's IPL 2025 game against Delhi Capitals, GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel has praised Shubman's leadership skills.

As quoted by the Hindu, he said, “Gill has been fantastic as captain. The way he’s been around with the group, I don’t need to mention how well he’s batting right now and the way he’s handling the situation.

“He’s scoring a lot of runs, he’s been very good, proactive on the field. Off the field also, he spends a lot of time with young players. I’ve said this before too, you can feel that Gill is the captain in the dressing room, that’s what you want in a leader”.

Gujarat Titans Remain In Contention For An IPL 2025 Playoff Spot