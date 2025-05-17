IPL 2025 Playoffs: Seven Teams In Contention, A Look At All Possible Qualification Scenarios Ahead Of RCB vs KKR

The IPL 2025 is all set to resume from May 17. After a brief halt, the cash-rich tournament is returning and RCB will take on KKR in a high-voltage clash in Bengaluru.

Let's have a look at the IPL 2025 playoff scenarios for all teams.

IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenario For All Teams

Gujarat Titans

With 16 points in 11 matches, the Gujarat Titans are one win away from making it to the IPL 2025 playoffs. They have three matches left, and two wins can guarantee them a top-two finish, which will allow them a second chance in case they lose Qualifier 1.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders when the IPL 2025 resumes on May 17. They are currently on 16 points, and they will be the first team to enter the playoffs if they manage to get the best of KKR. As Gujarat Titans boast of a superior run rate, Virat Kohli's side needs to win the rest of three matches to have any chance of finishing in the top two.

Punjab Kings

With 15 points from 11 matches, Punjab would want to win their remaining matches to ensure they finish in the top two. Even a single win could guarantee themselves in the playoffs, given the other results go in their favour.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have 14 points from 12 matches and need to win their remaining two matches to qualify for the playoffs. They cannot afford any hiccups at this moment as it would dent their IPL 2025 playoff hopes.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have 13 points in 11 games and will have a tough task to cut out. They will face Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings and cannot afford to lose any of the matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The IPL 2024 champions are in a very precarious situation. KKR have 11 points from 12 matches and need to win their two games to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, 15 points would likely be very insufficient and they would have to depend on a number of factors, including their Net Run Rate.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow have amassed only 10 points in 11 matches and will have to win their rest of their three matches to be in the playoff race. But 16 points won't guarantee them a sporty in the top four and they need to depend on other favourable outcomes as things stand.