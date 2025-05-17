Republic World
  IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Here's Detailed Look At Cut-Off Timings, Total Overs And Duration Of Play If Rain Refuses To Stop In Chinnaswamy Stadium

Updated May 17th 2025, 20:13 IST

IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Here's Detailed Look At Cut-Off Timings, Total Overs And Duration Of Play If Rain Refuses To Stop In Chinnaswamy Stadium

The IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders has seen a rain delay at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Rains disruption halts RCB vs KKR match
Rain could play a spoilsport as IPL 2025 has resumed after a brief halt. The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders is facing a daunting challenge as rain has delayed the toss.

KKR need to win this match at any cost to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive, while RCXB would be happy with a point if the match is washed out. Virat Kohli's side will be the first team to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs if the match is called off due to rain. So, how will the current scenario unfold?

The match will start losing overs from 8:45 PM IST, while the cut-off time for a five-over match is 10:56 PM IST. KKR already witnessed a washout against Punjab Kings and will be crashed out of the IPL 2025 if the match doesn't take place.
 

(More To Follow)

Published May 17th 2025, 20:13 IST