Amid Test Captaincy Debate, Ricky Ponting Comes Out In Support Of Shubman Gill: 'I Actually Think It's The Right Move'

Team India will usher in a new era under the leadership of 37th Test captain Shubman Gill. In the upcoming five-match Test series against England, Shubman will be seen in a new role which he has already mastered in the IPL with Gujarat Titans.

Ricky Ponting Backs Shubman Gill Captaincy Call

As India enter a transition period, the 25-year-old will be aware of the challenges which could pose a risk to his captaincy credentials. Gill is filling in the shoes of Rohit Sharma, who hung up his boots in the longest format, while this is also the first series in the last few years when the trio of Rohit, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin won't be a part of the team.

Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant were also in contention, but Gill got the nod ahead of the two senior players. Bumrah even proved his captaincy credentials in Australia when he led the team to a brilliant win in Perth in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

However, former Australia captain and Punjab Kings head coach thinks Gill is the right choice for captaincy as Bumrah's injury issues could pose a problem for him while dealing with the leadership. On ICC Review, he said, "I actually think it's the right move.

"I know there's a lot of other people out there, pundits out there saying they can't understand why it wasn't Bumrah and why they have gone to Shubman, but I think it's pretty simple.

“Bumrah's injuries are holding him back a bit in the last couple of years and you don't want that with a captain. You can't have a captain coming in and missing games here and there, so I think it's I think it's the right decision.”

KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel Shone On Second Unofficial Test