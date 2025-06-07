Ahead of England Series, Dhruv Jurel Sends Strong Message To Gautam Gambhir With Hat-trick Of Fifties For India A

Updated 7 June 2025 at 00:02 IST
In order to prepare for the upcoming England series, India A are featuring in two unofficial test matches on English soil. The first Test match ended in a draw in Canterbury, while the second unofficial Test started on Friday in Northampton.
Dhruv Jurel has continued to shine in red-ball cricket, scoring his third 50+ score against the England Lions since his arrival in the UK. The Rajasthan Royals star came up with scores of 94 and 53 in two innings in the first game and further made a strong case for his selection with a gritty 52 in the second game. Jurel arrived at the crease at a crucial juncture when the scoreboard was 126/3. He navigated the challenges from Chris Woakes early in his innings and forged a crucial partnership with KL Rahul to push India A to 213/3 at the stroke of the break.
He brought up his fifty in 66 balls and his rich vein of form surely hasn't gone unnoticed by Gautam Gambhir and Co. Vice captain Rishabh Pant remains the preferred choice behind the wickets but Jurel's form will be a wake-up call for the management and it remains to be seen whether he can be inducted into the starting lineup as a pure batter.
KL Rahul too capitalised on the situation and scored a fine hundred to further stamp up his authority. The 33-year-old is one of the most senior members in the squad and has had the experience of playing in English conditions. Captain Shubman Gill will have the challenge to overcome all the obstacles in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin and Rahul is expected to lead the batting lineup. On the back of a brilliant IPL 2025 with Delhi Capitals, Rahul will shift his focus on the red-ball format, which has always been a challenge for players. He has accumulated 3257 runs at an average of 32.57 in Test matches so far.
Published 7 June 2025 at 00:02 IST