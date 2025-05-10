Amid Virat Kohli Retirement Buzz, BCCI To Announce India Squad For England Tour On This Date

Virat Kohli's potential retirement from Tests has shaken up the cricketing circuit. The former Indian skipper reportedly conveyed his desire to hang up his boots from the longest format and has reportedly informed the BCCI of his wish.

Virat Kohli Expressed His Desire To Retire From Test Cricket

The 36-year-old has been India's flagbearer in Test cricket but could be the second big name to leave Test cricket after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the Test format. The former Indian Test captain posted on Instagram to announce a departing note from Test cricket ahead of the England tour scheduled to be held next month.

Virat's form in Test cricket has dipped in the last couple of years. The RCB star scored a hundred in Perth against Australia, which was his first Test century after more than a year. His Test average also took a hit, and it kept hovering around 32, which was the lowest in the last two years. Despite his underwhelming form, selectors were reportedly ready to go ahead with his experience on the England Tour.

The Indian Squad For England Tour Could Be Announced This Month

As per Cricbuzz, the squad for the England tour can be selected on May 23. The venue for the squad announcement isn't confirmed, but as per the reports, BCCI could host a press conference to announce the next Test captain. Shubman Gill is currently leading the list to fill Rohit's boots. The England series will mark the start of the new edition of the World Test Championship. India failed to reach the WTC final last time, following their 3-1 defeat to Australia.