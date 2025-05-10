sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ CBSE Results 2025 | Virat Kohli | India Strikes Pakistan | Pak Fake News Busted | Operation Sindoor 2.0 |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • BCCI Confident of Convincing Kohli to Reverse His Retirement Call: REPORT

Updated May 10th 2025, 15:11 IST

BCCI Confident of Convincing Kohli to Reverse His Retirement Call: REPORT

Virat Kohli Retirement: In what can be labelled as a shocking move, Virat Kohli has decided to call it a day from the longer version of the game.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
BCCI hope to reverse Kohli's Test retirement plans
BCCI hope to reverse Kohli's Test retirement plans | Image: AP

Virat Kohli Retirement: In a stunning move weeks ahead of India's much-awaited tour of England, Virat Kohli has decided to hang up his boots. For the unversed, Kohli retired from T20Is after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup. So, will he actually retire? As per a report on Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is optimistic about convincing Kohli to rethink his decision. 

As per the same report, the selectors would be meeting Kohli before announcing the squad for the English tour on May 23. 

ALSO READ: Rohit Retired as he Didn't Want to be Dropped? Sehwag's Stunning Claim

But, will they be able to convince him remains to be seen. The Indian board has in the past successfully been able to convince Rohit Sharma to give up Test captaincy. It is reportedly understood that the members of the board had multiple meetings with Rohit before he decided to retire. 

'BCCI has urged him to rethink'

“He has made up his mind and has informed the board that he is moving on from Test cricket. The BCCI has urged him to rethink as the crucial England tour is coming up. He is yet to revert on the request,” sources close to the development told The Indian Express. 

ALSO READ: 'Will Never Return to Pakistan': NZ Star Vows After Reaching Dubai Safe

Kohli, at 36, is easily one of India's finest in Test cricket as well with 8,895 runs to his name in 105 matches, including 27 centuries. He has been one of the biggest ambassadors of Test cricket. And hence the feeling is that he is not done yet!

Published May 10th 2025, 15:01 IST