BCCI Confident of Convincing Kohli to Reverse His Retirement Call: REPORT

Virat Kohli Retirement: In a stunning move weeks ahead of India's much-awaited tour of England, Virat Kohli has decided to hang up his boots. For the unversed, Kohli retired from T20Is after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup. So, will he actually retire? As per a report on Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is optimistic about convincing Kohli to rethink his decision.

As per the same report, the selectors would be meeting Kohli before announcing the squad for the English tour on May 23.

But, will they be able to convince him remains to be seen. The Indian board has in the past successfully been able to convince Rohit Sharma to give up Test captaincy. It is reportedly understood that the members of the board had multiple meetings with Rohit before he decided to retire.

'BCCI has urged him to rethink'

“He has made up his mind and has informed the board that he is moving on from Test cricket. The BCCI has urged him to rethink as the crucial England tour is coming up. He is yet to revert on the request,” sources close to the development told The Indian Express.