'It Has Given Me Countless Memories': Champions Trophy 2013 Winner Amit Mishra Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Former India cricketer Amit Mishra has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Mishra's career spans over 25 years and he was one of the finest Indian leg-spinners that the game ever saw. Mishra was a part of India's 2013 Champions Trophy winning squad. Mishra played his last game for India on December 16, 2016, and since then he found it tough to make his way back to the Indian cricket team.

Amit Mishra Cites Recurring Injury Issues As Biggest Factor Behind Retirement

While announcing his retirement, the leg-spinner said that his injury issues have forced him to take the decision and he also stressed about making way for new players who have been working very hard.

"These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, the Haryana Cricket Association, the support staff, my colleagues, and my family members who were with me all this while. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I'll treasure for life," said Amit Mishra while speaking to ANI.

Looking Back At Amit Mishra's Career

Mishra was first selected to play for India while the Aussies were visiting India in 2008. With Anil Kumble injured, Mishra had the perfect opportunity to leave his mark on international cricket and he did not disappoint. Mishra took a total of 5 wickets in the first innings and it made him only the sixth Indian to have a fifer on debut. Mishra finished the game with 7 wickets as he clinched two wickets in the second innings.

