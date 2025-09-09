Ex-India Spin Maestro Breaks Silence On Shreyas Iyer's Omission From India's Asia Cup Squad: 'He Got Stuck In...'

The absence of Shreyas Iyer from Team India's Asia Cup squad raised concerns among the fans. Despite having good numbers and statistics, the Indian middle-order batter was left out by the BCCI selectors, sparking a frenzy.

Fans and analysts were left perplexed over Shreyas Iyer's exclusion despite having a prolific form. The Indian cricketer played a key role in Team India's Champions Trophy campaign and also led the Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 Final.

Ex-India Spinner Cracks The Code Over Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025

Amid the chatter, former Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra uncovered the reason behind Shreyas Iyer's perplexing snub from Team India's 15-man squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

The former cricketer highlighted that the BCCI selectors wanted to maintain a left-right batting combination in the middle, which left no spot for Shreyas Iyer on the team.

“I think Shreyas bats at number three or four; the team management would have thought that the combination between lefty and righty would have been better. The Asia Cup is a long tournament. I think Shreyas got stuck in the lefty-righty combination," Amit Mishra said to ANI.

Amit Mishra added that Shreyas Iyer still has time and added that his form is not the reason to keep him out of the team. He added that the middle-order batter would be back and would find a place in the team.

Shreyas Iyer Receives Captaincy Charge For India 'A' By The BCCI

Even though Shreyas Iyer missed out on a spot at the 2025 Asia Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed him to leadership duties.

The BCCI has named the India 'A' squad for the upcoming multi-day fixtures against Australia 'A'.

Shreyas Iyer has been named as the captain, while wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been named as the vice-captain.

Star Indian Test cricketers like Nitish Reddy, Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna, among others, are also set to return.