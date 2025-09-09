Rishabh Pant Eyes Comeback During West Indies Test Series Following Rehabilitation At BCCI COE: Report

India's Rishabh Pant comes down for the batting during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is expected to commence his rehabilitation process at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The 27-year-old is aiming for a quick turnaround and to join Team India ahead of their next red-ball campaign, as per reports.

Rishabh Pant sustained a foot fracture during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series after being struck on the foot by Chris Woakes' delivery.

The swashbuckling batter had to be retired hurt, but eventually returned to bat despite being in grimacing pain. He delivered a valiant half-century before being dismissed.

After coming off the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, Rishabh Pant has been out of the action for Team India. The wicketkeeper-batter has had a cast on his foot, which was recently replaced by a walking boot.

According to Cricbuzz, Rishabh Pant stayed in England after the series ended and has recently returned home after consulting the specialists. The wicketkeeper-batter will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) to begin his rehabilitation process under the medical experts.

The report added that the Indian wicketkeeper-batter is aiming for a return to Team India's next assignment right after the 2025 Asia Cup.

The Men in Blue would return to red-ball action at home against the West Indies in a two-match Test series.

In case Pant could not return to action by the West Indies tests, the away white-ball series against Australia could be another spot for the wicketkeeper-batter to make a comeback.

Rishabh Pant Return Could Be Helpful For Team India In Tests

Considering the performance he put up in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, Rishabh Pant has been an asset for Team India. It would be an immense benefit to the Indian cricket team if the 27-year-old could return.