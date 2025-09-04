Amit Mishra Narrates Emotional Journey Battling Depression During Five-Year Hiatus After India Debut

Amit Mishra, a veteran cricketer for Team India, has opened up about his struggles while battling depression. The cricketer had slipped into a dark phase for over a year after being left out of the India fold for five years right after his debut.

He also spoke of having no regrets as he brought his illustrious career in the game to a close.

The veteran leg spinner has recently announced his retirement from international cricket. Amit Mishra called time after having a 25-year career in professional cricket.

Amit Mishra Reveals His Struggle With Depression During Five-Year Hiatus

Amit Mishra made his international debut in 2003 in the ODI format when Team India faced South Africa at the TVS Cup in Dhaka. He put up a fair outing and completed a five-over spell, conceding 29 runs and scalping Neil McKenzie's wicket.

However, Mishra failed to hold on to his spot in the Indian fold because other spinners proved themselves impressive, leaving no space for Amit Mishra in the team.

As Amit Mishra called time on his international career, he opened up about his dark fight with depression and how he pushed himself out of the dark phase.

"I have no regrets. I gave my 100 per cent whenever I got a chance. And I always proved what I was told. I focused on performing. Although I was depressed for 1-1.5 years. I was angry. I was performing.

"At that time, it was a little limited. But I was a little worried. But after 1-2 years, I talked to myself. I said, I want to play cricket. I am playing cricket. And I am performing," Amit Mishra said while speaking to ANI.

The former Indian cricketer eventually figured out a way to keep himself motivated when his chances for a comeback looked thin.

Amit Mishra Leaves Behind A Career To Remember

Amit Mishra rose to fame as a classic leg-spin bowler for the Indian cricket team. Hailing from Delhi, he emerged as a competent bowler whenever the team needed proper spin depth.

Throughout his career for Team India, Mishra made 22 Test, 36 ODIs and ten T20I appearances.

The veteran leg-spinner has picked up 76 Test wickets at an average of 35.72. Even though the likes of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh overshadowed his career, Mishra stood out as a solid spin option.

In white-ball cricket, Mishra took 64 ODI wickets with a 23.61 average, including two five-wicket hauls. The spinner also bagged 16 wickets with an average of 15.00, showcasing his all-around adaptability.