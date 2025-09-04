Republic World
Updated 4 September 2025 at 14:07 IST

No Live Streaming For Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Upset Fans, BCCI Face Wrath

Duleep Trophy 2025: After the quarter-final of the prestigious tournament was not streamed, reports confirmed that the semi-final will be broadcasted on TV - but that too is not happening.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Duleep Trophy
Duleep Trophy | Image: BCCI
Duleep Trophy 2025: Started in 1961-62, Duleep Trophy, after the Ranji Trophy - is easily India's biggest domestic cricket competition. For years, budding cricketers have performed well in the Duleep Trophy which has helped them make it to the national side. In 2025, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is by a fair margin the richest board in the world. Yet, there is no live streaming for these matches which feature top Indian stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad. What is more surprising is that nowadays even local tennis-ball leagues are live streamed. 

ALSO READ: Asia Cup Discards Iyer, Jaiswal Fail to Impress in Duleep Trophy S/F

It is unfortunate that there is no streaming for these important domestic games. Fans have taken to social media and are bashing the Indian board. 

‘Kahaan Ka Richest Board?'

BCCI, Please Wake up!

Meanwhile, there are two semi-finals happening simultaneously. In one of the semis, North Zone is taking on South Zone and in the other West Zone is clashing against Central Zone. 

ALSO READ: Amit Mishra Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Both the matches are important as there are big Indian stars featuring in both the games. One feels the Indian board should now start broadcasting these matches as well. It would be interesting to see after all the bashing that the BCCI is facing, will they stream the final live or not. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 4 September 2025 at 14:03 IST

