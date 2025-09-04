No Live Streaming For Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Upset Fans, BCCI Face Wrath

Duleep Trophy 2025: Started in 1961-62, Duleep Trophy, after the Ranji Trophy - is easily India's biggest domestic cricket competition. For years, budding cricketers have performed well in the Duleep Trophy which has helped them make it to the national side. In 2025, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is by a fair margin the richest board in the world. Yet, there is no live streaming for these matches which feature top Indian stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad. What is more surprising is that nowadays even local tennis-ball leagues are live streamed.

It is unfortunate that there is no streaming for these important domestic games. Fans have taken to social media and are bashing the Indian board.

‘Kahaan Ka Richest Board?'

BCCI, Please Wake up!

Meanwhile, there are two semi-finals happening simultaneously. In one of the semis, North Zone is taking on South Zone and in the other West Zone is clashing against Central Zone.

