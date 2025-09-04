Updated 4 September 2025 at 14:07 IST
No Live Streaming For Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Upset Fans, BCCI Face Wrath
Duleep Trophy 2025: After the quarter-final of the prestigious tournament was not streamed, reports confirmed that the semi-final will be broadcasted on TV - but that too is not happening.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Duleep Trophy 2025: Started in 1961-62, Duleep Trophy, after the Ranji Trophy - is easily India's biggest domestic cricket competition. For years, budding cricketers have performed well in the Duleep Trophy which has helped them make it to the national side. In 2025, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is by a fair margin the richest board in the world. Yet, there is no live streaming for these matches which feature top Indian stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad. What is more surprising is that nowadays even local tennis-ball leagues are live streamed.
It is unfortunate that there is no streaming for these important domestic games. Fans have taken to social media and are bashing the Indian board.
Meanwhile, there are two semi-finals happening simultaneously. In one of the semis, North Zone is taking on South Zone and in the other West Zone is clashing against Central Zone.
Both the matches are important as there are big Indian stars featuring in both the games. One feels the Indian board should now start broadcasting these matches as well. It would be interesting to see after all the bashing that the BCCI is facing, will they stream the final live or not.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 4 September 2025 at 14:03 IST