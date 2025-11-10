Updated 10 November 2025 at 18:45 IST
Amol Muzumdar Hails Women's Premier League After India's Women's World Cup Triumph: 'This Shows How WPL Accelerates Player Development'
Head coach Amol Muzumdar has hailed the impact of the Women's Premier League after India's maiden ICC Women's World Cup triumph.
India's Women's World Cup glory has opened up new avenues in women's cricket. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. beat South Africa by 52 runs to lift their maiden ICC title at DY Patil Stadium on November 2.
Amol Muzumdar Hails Impact Of WPL
Despite three defeats on the trot, the Women In Blue bounced back against New Zealand and went on to defeat the mighty Australia in the semifinal, followed by a sensational all-round victory against the Proteas Women in the summit clash. The emergence of the Women's Premier League has been of immense help, and head coach Amol Muzumdar hailed the WPL for its contribution.
Speaking on JioStar, he said, "Shree Charani and Kranti Goud are perfect examples of WPL's success. We identified them during the February tournament, and by May they were playing international cricket. This shows how WPL accelerates player development. In the next four-five years, we'll see many more talented women cricketers emerging through WPL and domestic tournaments, strengthening Indian cricket tremendously."
Since its start in 2023, WPL has already seen a huge growth and can be compared with the Women's Big Bash League.
India Defeated South Africa To Lift Women's World Cup Title
In the final, Shafali Verma had a brilliant outing, and her no-nonsense antics helped her bring a maiden World Cup fifty. As India scored 298 runs, Deepti Sharma also contributed with a valiant fifty. Laura Wolvaardt, the captain of South Africa, looked threatening and went on to score another century, but she ran out of partners. With a five-wicket haul, Deepti destroyed the Proteas women's batting lineup. Shafali also contributed with the ball and picked up two wickets at a crucial juncture.
Published On: 10 November 2025 at 18:45 IST